First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 1,696,478 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 914.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,937 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,696,478 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $179,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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