First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 12,613 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,179 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Vertiv worth $109,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 6.1%

NYSE:VRT opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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