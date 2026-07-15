First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $938.51 and its 200 day moving average is $589.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here