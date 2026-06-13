First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,145 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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