First National Bank of Omaha Invests $9.80 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $324.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here