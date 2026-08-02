First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,813 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total value of $109,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Phillip Securities lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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