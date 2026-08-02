First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires New Shares in International Paper Company $IP

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,633 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Paper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $48 and assigned a Buy rating, implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Benzinga analyst price target report

implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.04, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. International Paper second-quarter results

Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded International Paper’s stock rating, while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. JPMorgan International Paper rating update

while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $6.00 billion, below roughly $6.2 billion in expectations and down 11.3% year over year. The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Zacks International Paper earnings analysis

The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut estimates for second- and third-quarter EPS, reinforcing concerns that maintenance outages, macroeconomic headwinds and weaker profitability could outweigh the quarterly earnings beat. International Paper EPS forecast revision

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Paper from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper Company has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $52.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report).

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