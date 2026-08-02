First Nebraska Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,835 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $10,704,000. Domino's Pizza accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Nebraska Trust Co owned 0.09% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $347.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.00 and a fifty-two week high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

Key Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Domino's Pizza analyst estimate report

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own.

The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus.

Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus. Negative Sentiment: The largest revision was to FY2028 EPS, which fell to $21.58 from $22.34. That reduction implies weaker longer-term earnings growth than previously expected and may be contributing to investor caution, particularly with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total value of $4,002,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total transaction of $3,589,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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