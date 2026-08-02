First Nebraska Trust Co Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,230,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $191.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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