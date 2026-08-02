First Nebraska Trust Co Buys Shares of 12,505 Intuit Inc. $INTU

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,505 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $316.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $807.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average of $382.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Brands like Home Depot, Intuit, and Booking are betting bigger on ChatGPT ads

Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools

Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Negative Sentiment: An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Ontario Superior Court Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a U.S. securities class action covering investors who purchased INTU between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. The complaints reportedly involve alleged misrepresentations concerning TurboTax growth prospects and investor harm after significant stock declines. Investors face a September 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices add headline and legal overhang, though they do not represent new financial results or a court finding against Intuit. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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