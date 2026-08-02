First Nebraska Trust Co Buys Shares of 53,588 Trane Technologies plc $TT

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,332,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Nebraska Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,639,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,174,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,158,000 after buying an additional 703,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 536.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,138 shares of the company's stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 448,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 215.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 653,423 shares of the company's stock worth $271,950,000 after buying an additional 446,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Key Stories Impacting Trane Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $455.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.60. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $505.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 35.72%. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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