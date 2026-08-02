First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $5.19 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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