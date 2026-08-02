First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $6.38 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,044.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here