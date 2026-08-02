First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $6.59 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,091 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Boston Scientific Q2 earnings call highlights

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Boston Scientific restructuring cuts

Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Positive Sentiment: Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Penumbra second-quarter financial results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Boston Scientific lowered full-year guidance

Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A recall involving the Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System adds a product and execution risk, while the restructuring will create near-term charges before expected savings are realized. Boston Scientific earnings, recall and restructuring

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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