First Nebraska Trust Co Makes New Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,016 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $17,774,000. Qualcomm comprises 1.6% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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