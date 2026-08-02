First Nebraska Trust Co Takes $3.89 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,940 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,614,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,758,000. Amundi lifted its position in PayPal by 227.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,804,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $624,364,000 after buying an additional 9,590,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $713,158,000 after buying an additional 1,083,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $77,679.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,749.60. The trade was a 37.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $484,534 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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