First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,860 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Copart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,624 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Copart by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 199,794 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Copart Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Copart stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 27,745 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $845,945.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,054.09. This trade represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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