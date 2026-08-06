First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 135,954 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Free Report) by 374.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,305 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Bowhead Specialty worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Bowhead Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Bowhead Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings: Bowhead reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.48, slightly above the $0.47 consensus estimate. The result helped drive a gap-up in the stock and reinforced investor confidence in the company’s profitability. However, reported revenue of $163.86 million was well below the cited $278.69 million estimate, which may temper the positive reaction. Bowhead Specialty Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bowhead reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.48, slightly above the $0.47 consensus estimate. The result helped drive a gap-up in the stock and reinforced investor confidence in the company’s profitability. However, reported revenue of $163.86 million was well below the cited $278.69 million estimate, which may temper the positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Potential $1.2 billion acquisition: American Family is reportedly set to buy the remaining stake in Bowhead Specialty. The transaction provides a possible liquidity event for shareholders and appears to be the most significant near-term catalyst for BOW. American Family to Buy Remaining Stake in Bowhead American Family to Acquire Bowhead Specialty

American Family is reportedly set to buy the remaining stake in Bowhead Specialty. The transaction provides a possible liquidity event for shareholders and appears to be the most significant near-term catalyst for BOW. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious: Bowhead has a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting that some of the acquisition and earnings optimism may already be reflected in the stock’s recent rally. Bowhead Receives Consensus Hold Rating

Bowhead has a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting that some of the acquisition and earnings optimism may already be reflected in the stock’s recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investor investigation announced: SBS Law is investigating whether Bowhead’s directors and management breached fiduciary duties. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it introduces legal and reputational risk and could weigh on sentiment. BOW Investor Fraud Investigation

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

BOW stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $278.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

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