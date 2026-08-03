First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,576,892 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 1,010.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,964 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,576,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Newell Brands worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock worth $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059,209 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Newell Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Newell Brands Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability benefited from multiple factors: Sales growth, margin expansion and recoveries related to tariffs supported the earnings outperformance. Management said both net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, aided by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional support. Newell Brands Q2 earnings beat on sales growth and tariff recoveries

Sales growth, margin expansion and recoveries related to tariffs supported the earnings outperformance. Management said both net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, aided by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional support. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Newell increased its 2026 normalized EPS forecast to $0.73-$0.77 from $0.56-$0.60 previously, above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance remained near $7.3 billion. Newell Brands lifts full-year profit view

Newell increased its 2026 normalized EPS forecast to $0.73-$0.77 from $0.56-$0.60 previously, above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance remained near $7.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Newell retains a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting investors may want additional evidence that the improved results can be sustained.

Newell retains a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting investors may want additional evidence that the improved results can be sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity indicates elevated investor interest and potential volatility following the earnings release, but does not establish a clear directional signal.

indicates elevated investor interest and potential volatility following the earnings release, but does not establish a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance was mixed: The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.18-$0.20, with the midpoint roughly in line with consensus but the range extending below estimates. Revenue guidance of $1.8-$1.9 billion also suggests limited near-term growth momentum.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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