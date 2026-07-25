First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 222,899 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415,994 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 222,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Genpact worth $89,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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