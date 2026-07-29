First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 34,871 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,739 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SWK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 137.70%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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