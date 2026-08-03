First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 63,189 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,218 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Dutch Bros worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 513,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,734 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 1,559.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,334 shares of the company's stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,468 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $5,285,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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