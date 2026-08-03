First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 78,710 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,420 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Dorian LPG worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 429.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $153.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.Dorian LPG's revenue was up 102.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,640.88. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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