First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,087 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in JD.com were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 699,518 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 267,159 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in JD.com by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JD.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,545,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,062 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,441,095 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $127,459,000 after acquiring an additional 463,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Arete Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

View Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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