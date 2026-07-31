First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,736 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Logitech International worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 911.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 678 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company's stock.

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Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $83.32 and a 1 year high of $129.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 126.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Logitech International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Logitech International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Trending Headlines about Logitech International

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results exceeded expectations: Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $1.85 per share versus the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.23 billion, ahead of the $1.20 billion estimate. Revenue increased 7% year over year, supported by premium-device demand, a stronger product mix and tariff refunds. Logitech Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Tariff Refunds, Premium Demand

Logitech reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $1.85 per share versus the $1.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.23 billion, ahead of the $1.20 billion estimate. Revenue increased 7% year over year, supported by premium-device demand, a stronger product mix and tariff refunds. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush remains bullish: Although Wedbush reduced its price target from $135 to $130, it maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating the firm still sees substantial upside after the recent selloff. Logitech International Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Although Wedbush reduced its price target from $135 to $130, it maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating the firm still sees substantial upside after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Logitech filed its fiscal Q1 Form 10-Q with the SEC, providing the company’s formal quarterly financial disclosures. It also announced the return of its Logitech G PLAY gaming event, a longer-term product and brand-marketing initiative. Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Logitech filed its fiscal Q1 Form 10-Q with the SEC, providing the company’s formal quarterly financial disclosures. It also announced the return of its Logitech G PLAY gaming event, a longer-term product and brand-marketing initiative. Negative Sentiment: Supplier shutdown creates near-term uncertainty: Logitech warned that delays from a supplier shutdown could disrupt product availability and weigh on fiscal Q3 2027 sales. The warning overshadowed the earnings beat and led to concerns about execution, prompting at least one analyst to downgrade the stock’s outlook. Logitech falls on Q3 sales warning from supplier shutdown

Logitech warned that delays from a supplier shutdown could disrupt product availability and weigh on fiscal Q3 2027 sales. The warning overshadowed the earnings beat and led to concerns about execution, prompting at least one analyst to downgrade the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets were cut: Barclays lowered its target from $105 to $101 and kept an “equal weight” rating, while Wedbush also trimmed its target. The reductions reinforce investor concerns that the supply issue may limit near-term upside despite strong quarterly performance. Logitech Q3 2027 Supply Risk Creates Too Much Uncertainty

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

See Also

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