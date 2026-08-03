First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in New Era Energy & Digital Inc $NUAI

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Free Report) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 858,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.64% of New Era Energy & Digital worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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New Era Energy & Digital Stock Performance

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. New Era Energy & Digital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $472.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUAI. Weiss Ratings lowered New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Era Energy & Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

View Our Latest Report on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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