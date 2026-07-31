First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in International Paper Company $IP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Paper by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,856 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,851 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company's stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. International Paper Company has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $52.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. International Paper's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America cut International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.36.

View Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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