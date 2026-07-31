First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,399 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 374,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of DoubleVerify worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoubleVerify alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,120 shares of the company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,027 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DoubleVerify by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoubleVerify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleVerify wasn't on the list.

While DoubleVerify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here