First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,255 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,223 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $157.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

More Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: WPM is expected to deliver earnings growth in its upcoming report, and Zacks says the company has the factors associated with a likely earnings beat. The outlook supports the investment case for its high-margin precious-metals streaming model. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

WPM is expected to deliver earnings growth in its upcoming report, and Zacks says the company has the factors associated with a likely earnings beat. The outlook supports the investment case for its high-margin precious-metals streaming model. Positive Sentiment: A comparison with Archer Aviation highlights Wheaton’s lower-overhead business model and direct exposure to gold and silver prices, which may appeal to investors seeking precious-metals exposure without operating-mining risk. Archer Aviation vs. Wheaton Precious Metals

A comparison with Archer Aviation highlights Wheaton’s lower-overhead business model and direct exposure to gold and silver prices, which may appeal to investors seeking precious-metals exposure without operating-mining risk. Neutral Sentiment: WPM’s upcoming results are becoming the key near-term catalyst. The company previously reported strong revenue and earnings growth, but investors will focus on whether the new quarter meets elevated expectations and confirms its growth trajectory.

WPM’s upcoming results are becoming the key near-term catalyst. The company previously reported strong revenue and earnings growth, but investors will focus on whether the new quarter meets elevated expectations and confirms its growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Edison Investment Research lowered its WPM EPS forecasts substantially: Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $1.38, Q4 to $1.00 from $1.56, and full-year 2026 to $4.32 from $5.61. The full-year estimate is also below consensus forecasts of roughly $4.62-$4.73, creating a negative earnings-expectations overhang. Edison Investment Research Has Bearish Forecast for WPM Q2 Earnings

Edison Investment Research lowered its WPM EPS forecasts substantially: Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $1.38, Q4 to $1.00 from $1.56, and full-year 2026 to $4.32 from $5.61. The full-year estimate is also below consensus forecasts of roughly $4.62-$4.73, creating a negative earnings-expectations overhang. Negative Sentiment: The recent weakness in WPM shares, along with trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggests that investors may be taking profits or reducing exposure while awaiting earnings clarity.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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