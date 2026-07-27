First Trust Advisors LP Buys 18,843 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,989 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of DT Midstream worth $47,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,114 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,612 shares of the company's stock worth $288,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,754 shares of the company's stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE DTM opened at $145.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DT Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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