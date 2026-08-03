First Trust Advisors LP Buys 20,780 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on approximately $1.83 billion in revenue , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of on approximately , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan retained an overweight rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Target Updates

JPMorgan retained an rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Hyatt Debuts Hyatt Place in Gujarat

Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Hyatt Q2 Earnings and Outlook

Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Hyatt All-Inclusive RevPAR Decline

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Hyatt Delayed Openings and Room Growth

Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed selling without reported purchases, adding a modest additional cautionary signal for investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of H opened at $173.84 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

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