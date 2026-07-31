First Trust Advisors LP Buys 253,681 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,444 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Vermilion Energy worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $390.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.39 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 22.48%.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Vermilion Energy's payout ratio is currently -10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vermilion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vermilion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vermilion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here