First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,124 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,440 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $41,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $728,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $269,337,000 after purchasing an additional 966,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,009,863 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $256,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,770,946 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $224,786,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $149,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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