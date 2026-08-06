First Trust Advisors LP Buys 88,325 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Sally Beauty worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $935.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.040-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. The trade was a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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