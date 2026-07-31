First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,941 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,529 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total transaction of $2,613,954.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,497,480.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $522.50 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $629.73.

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Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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