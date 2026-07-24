First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,829 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 204,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of IDEX worth $127,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $222.07 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.70. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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