First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,670 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 541,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Radware worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Radware by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Radware by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,327 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radware

In other news, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,781,238. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of Radware stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,859.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,236 shares of company stock worth $154,782. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radware Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.84. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

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Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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