First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Clorox worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company's stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Clorox by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 27,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,103,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CLX opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. Clorox's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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