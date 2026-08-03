First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 149,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Amentum worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amentum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Amentum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Amentum Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.26 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amentum

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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