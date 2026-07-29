First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,738 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,055 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Hasbro worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's payout ratio is 50.36%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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