First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cimpress plc $CMPR

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,816 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Cimpress worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 77.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $522,037.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,814.14. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $944.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $110.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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