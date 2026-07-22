First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,149 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 4.84% of Ingredion worth $344,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ingredion Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INGR opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ingredion's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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