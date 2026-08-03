First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 636,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $49,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,493.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company's stock worth $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 335,809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,905.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $240.00 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $244.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.DaVita's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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