First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,151 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Generac worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,557,000 after buying an additional 806,430 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 19,433.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,075 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 662,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,859,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,825,000 after acquiring an additional 536,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $68,590,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $192.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.07 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital set a $214.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

More Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Generac Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Expansion

Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald price target report

Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation.

Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell slightly short of estimates, residential sales declined 2% amid soft housing, solar and storage conditions, and weak outage activity. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million tariff refund, raising questions about the sustainability of the quarter’s unusually strong margins. Generac misses Q2 sales expectations

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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