First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,951 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $57,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,964 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 185,956 shares of the construction company's stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,176 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $111,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of USLM stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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