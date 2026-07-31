First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Axcelis Technologies worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.25.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 11.7%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,682.10. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $463,730.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,797,029.55. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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