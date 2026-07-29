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First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.20 Million Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,167 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 413,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Mosaic worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

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