First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,161 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 80,276 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $239.14.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.2%

COIN stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $402.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said AI agents could become major users of programmable money, positioning Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment protocol as infrastructure for autonomous transactions. The company says AI could expand—not replace—crypto demand. Coinbase Ties AI to Crypto

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said AI agents could become major users of programmable money, positioning Coinbase’s Base network, USDC stablecoin and x402 payment protocol as infrastructure for autonomous transactions. The company says AI could expand—not replace—crypto demand. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $240 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Rosenblatt Coinbase Rating

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $240 price target, implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is lobbying for the CLARITY Act and broader U.S. crypto infrastructure, arguing that clear rules could support domestic growth and help the country compete with China. The company also backed Federal Reserve payment accounts and interest on account balances, which could expand institutional opportunities if adopted. Coinbase Supports CLARITY Act

Coinbase is lobbying for the CLARITY Act and broader U.S. crypto infrastructure, arguing that clear rules could support domestic growth and help the country compete with China. The company also backed Federal Reserve payment accounts and interest on account balances, which could expand institutional opportunities if adopted. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts comparing Coinbase with Robinhood say Robinhood currently has more diversified revenue, while Coinbase may benefit later from tokenized securities and AI commerce. This frames a longer-term opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Coinbase and Robinhood Competition

Analysts comparing Coinbase with Robinhood say Robinhood currently has more diversified revenue, while Coinbase may benefit later from tokenized securities and AI commerce. This frames a longer-term opportunity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 expectations call for weaker crypto trading activity. Stablecoins and subscription services may partly offset the slowdown, but Coinbase’s previous quarter missed both earnings and revenue estimates, keeping execution risk elevated. Coinbase Q2 Earnings Preview

Q2 expectations call for weaker crypto trading activity. Stablecoins and subscription services may partly offset the slowdown, but Coinbase’s previous quarter missed both earnings and revenue estimates, keeping execution risk elevated. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty remains a material overhang: Armstrong warned some crypto business could move offshore if the CLARITY Act stalls. Reports that China is outspending the U.S. on digital-asset infrastructure also highlight competitive and policy risks. Crypto Business Could Leave the U.S.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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