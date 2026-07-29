First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.90 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,834 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $87,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 11,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $241.34 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $244.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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