First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.40 Million Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,953 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Vicor worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,814.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 189.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $382.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The business had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,828,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,089,589. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 367,606 shares of company stock valued at $117,177,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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